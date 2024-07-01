Gas prices up to start holiday week

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 18.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 15.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 23.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.77 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.93 per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.20 a gallon, a difference of $1.27 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.46 per gallon today. The national average is down 6.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 5.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“For many Americans hitting the road for the July 4 holiday, prices in most areas are very comparable to what we saw last July 4,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, with Hurricane Beryl now formed in the Caribbean, we’re reminded that gas prices could experience some jolts in the second half of the summer should a storm threaten refining capacity in Texas or Louisiana.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

July 1, 2023: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

July 1, 2022: $4.77/g (U.S. Average: $4.83/g)

July 1, 2021: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

July 1, 2020: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

July 1, 2019: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

July 1, 2018: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

July 1, 2017: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

July 1, 2016: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

July 1, 2015: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 1, 2014: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)