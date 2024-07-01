Motorcycle crash injures two people

VW independent staff

OHIO CITY — Alcohol appears to have been a factor in a weekend motorcycle crash near Ohio City.

According to a report from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it occurred at approximately 2:55 a.m. Sunday on Ohio 118, when a northbound 1996 Honda VT1100C driven by William Vibbert, 28, of Van Wert, went off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. Vibbert and a passenger, Stephanie Semer, 37, also of Van Wert, suffered serious injuries and were transported to Parkview Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment.

Assisting the Van Wert Post at the scene were Ohio City Fire and EMS, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert Fire & EMS, and Knippens Towing.

According to Lt. Joseph Sisco, the crash remains under investigation