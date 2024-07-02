Convoy to celebrate 150 years during annual event

The always popular Convoy Community Days parade will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Crestview Local Schools. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — The Village of Convoy will celebrate 150 years in a big way during three days of Convoy Community Days, July 11-13. The village was incorporated in 1874 and is named after Convoy, Ireland, the native home of a first settler.

Here is a full list of events planned during the three day celebration.

Thursday, July 11

Visit Cheers & Gears, Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ & Knight Pizza, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Daily Dose, Danny’s Food Mart and Secret Garden Floral & Gifts.

6 p.m. – opening ceremonies with friends from Convoy, Ireland, in the Convoy Village Square.

American Legion flag raising in the Convoy Village Square & USA National Anthem by Sue Lichtle

Ireland flag and Ireland National Anthem by CeCe Otto

Welcoming guests from Convoy, Ireland, and presenting a “Key to the Village” by Mayor Bolenbaugh.

Invocation blessing the community and the Ireland community by Steve Drake

Convoy, Ireland, friends presentation

Time capsule

7:30 p.m. – Cecelia Otto concert at the Convoy Opera House. “Celebrating Convoy, 150 years of Songs and Stories with Cecelia Otto” featuring patriotic, Irish and other music.

Friday, July 12

Visit Cheers & Gears, Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ & Knight Pizza, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Daily Dose, Danny’s Food Mart, Lincoln Ridge Farms, & Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, Convoy Opera House & Village of Convoy Historical Society Museum and pick up fry pies in the Annex.

1 p.m, – friends from Ireland will be sharing a program on Convoy, Ireland, and question and answer session at the Convoy Opera House, plus afternoon tea.

4-10 p.m. – The information tent will be open in the alley by the Convoy Village Square.

5:30 p.m. – food trucks downtown –Corny Brothers Popcorn, Donut Hole, Flying Burrito, The Cactus Kitchen, Tom’s Hot Dogs, and 4H Shaved Ice.

5:30-8:30 p.m. – car Show under the water tower. Dash plaques for the first 40 car entries, door prizes, 50/50 drawing. $10 entry fee with 23 awards presented to vehicles, if registered. Music and a fun-filled evening.

6:30-8:30 p.m. – SINGO Bingo by Own the Night Entertainment – Convoy Village Square. Free family friendly entertainment, win prizes, bring your chair and bingo marker.

8:30 p.m. – “Home By 10” – lots of your favorite music in the Convoy Village Square

Saturday, July `13

Visit Cheers & Gears, Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ & Knight Pizza, Convoy Tastee Freeze & Kindra’s homemade baked goods, Daily Dose. Dannys Food Mart, Lincoln Ridge Farms, Rebel Bean Coffee (Convoy Tastee Freeze), Rubbish & Wicks, Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, Convoy Opera House, Village of Convoy Historical Society’s museum and pick up some fry pies in the annex.

7-9 a.m. – Convoy Fire & EMS Pancake and Sausage Breakfast, dine-in or carryout with a donation boot. Vote for your favorite painted fire hydrant throughout the village. The winner will be announced at the fire department’s golf cart poker run.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Information Tent will be open in the alley by the Convoy Village Square.

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Convoy’s Amazing Race – pick up a map, details and return the map to the information tent in the alley by the Convoy Village Square to be entered into the drawing for a gift basket.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Entertainment in the Convoy Village Square.

10 a.m. Crestview Swing Choir

10:30 a.m. Zumba with Mary Jane Fast

11 a.m. Brumback Library

12:30 p.m. Van Wert Civic Theatre kids

1 p.m. Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks

1:45 p.m. Sue Lichtle and Michele

4 p.m. Crestview drumline

5 p.m. Van Wert Community Band

6 p.m. Griffin Waltmire

7-9 p.m. Mike Boullion

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Market on Tully – shop a street full of vendors.

10 a.m. – “You Might Be from Convoy” Facebook page presented by Herb Dawson & Rose Wherry at the Convoy Opera House.

10am-12pm – FFA Barnyard by the Crestview FFA at the park

10 a.m. – registration for Buckeye Pedal Pullers Kiddie Tractor Pull, state and national sanctioned pull for ages 4-12 starting at 11 a.m. at the park.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – kids crafts, art show (ECC-High School) and from 12-2 p.m. Pamper a Princess at Special Occasions downtown.

10:30 p.m. – Tully History and DNA presented by Phyllis (Codling) McLaughlin, who grew up in Convoy, Ohio. This presentation will be at the Convoy Opera House.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – kids carnival – dunk tank, games, prizes and bounce houses, visit the animals in the woods, Convoy Fire & EMS Touch-a-Truck, and fire hydrant sprinkler.

11 a.m. – food trucks downtown – Corny Brothers Popcorn, the Cactus Kitchen, Donut Hole, Flying Burrito, Tom’s Hot Dogs, 4H Shaved Ice.

11 a.m. – Convoy Fire & EMS equipment display & Lifeflight jelicopter landing at the park. Touch-a-Truck, fire hose bowling and fire hydrant water sprinkler.

11 a.m. – Cornhole tournament registration. The bags will fly at 12 p.m. at Edgewood Park. There’s a 100 percent payout and food and beverages will be available. Anyone with questions should contact Gary Schaadt at 419.20.-5577.

11:30 a.m. – Walter Hinton presentation – Gary Showalter will be speaking on Walter Hinton, the airplane pilot who grew up around Convoy at the Opera House.

12:30 p.m. – the Line Dancers from Van Wert County Council on Aging at the Opera House.

12:45 p.m. – Floyd and Ray Etzler – “Growing Up in Convoy, Ohio” at the Opera House.

2 p.m. — parade Line up at Crestview Local Schools

3 p.m. — 2024 Convoy Community Days Parade “The Little Town That Does Big Things” will travel from the school to park with grand marshals Floyd and Ray Etzler and honorary grand marshals, the village’s friends from Convoy, Ireland.

4:30 p.m. – finger licking chicken dinner by the Willshire Fire Department. Dinners will include ½ chicken, cheesy potatoes, green beans, bread and lemonade or water at the Edgewood Park Building. Carryout will be available.

4:30 p.m. – Convoy Community Foundation will be sharing ice cream and cake at the Edgewood Park building.

6 p.m. – Brush Truck and Tractor Pull at Edgewood Park.

7-9 p.m. — Convoy Lions Club Bingo at the park.

9 p.m. to midnight — Street Dance – “Kaitlyn Schmit and Friends” on corner of N. Main St. and Franklin St with DJ Trent Kreischer.

10 p.m. – fireworks will be set off on Industrial Drive.

The event is sponsored by Convoy Lions Club and Convoy Community Days. The schedule is subject to change.