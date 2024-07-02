Fireworks display set for Thursday night

Submitted information

Van Wert’s annual 4th of July fireworks display will begin promptly at 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. The location of the fireworks show will again be at Van Wert High School. In case of inclement weather, the display will be rescheduled for 10 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Van Wert High School.

A reminder to all who attend the display, do not bring in any alcohol, additional fireworks, or sparklers onto the school grounds. This for the safety and respect of others also viewing the firework show. This year’s display is funded by large contributions from the Van Wert County Foundation, the City of Van Wert and local donors.

All questions and concerns can be directed to the Van Wert Parks Department at 419.238.9121.