Moody named national award winner

VW independent sports/submitted information

Lincolnview High School’s Myles Moody has been announced as The Leadership Playbook 2023-2024 High School Male Student-Athlete of the Year. The award honors individuals who exemplify sportsmanship, positive leadership, or good teamwork. Moody, a catcher, recently completed his junior season with the Lancers.

The 2023-2024 Student-Athlete of the Year recipients were:

Myles Moody has been named the High School Male Student-Athlete of the Year. Photo submitted

HS Female: Copelin O’Krangley – Caledonia HS (MI)

College Female: Laila Blair – University of Houston (TX)

HS Male: Myles Moody – Lincolnview HS (OH)

College Male: Tyler Eberhart – Valparaiso University (IN)

TheLeadershipPlaybook.com helps athletic departments and sports teams build stronger cultures by developing better teammates and more positive leaders. As part of the online curriculum, the program has hundreds of two-minute video lessons to increase a person’s leadership abilities and develop life skills. The program was developed by Jamy Bechler, a former college basketball coach and high school athletic director. Bechler is now a professional speaker, leadership consultant, and host of the “Success is a Choice” podcast. He is also the author of seven books, including “The Bus Trip and The Captain.”

“We’re thrilled to recognize Myles as a good example of what a student-athlete should be,” Bechler said. “Great teams have great teammates and though no leader is perfect, it’s awesome to be able to recognize student-athletes trying to have a positive influence on their teammates and friends. Deserving student-athletes from across the United States were nominated by their coaches, administrators, teammates, and in some cases, even competitors from other schools.”

“When I think about Myles, I think about his leadership, coachability and the dedication he has,” Lincolnview head baseball coach Eric Fishpaw said. “He works extremely hard and he always does the right thing. He is a fantastic role model, everything a coach wants in a player, Myles has it. This award he has been selected for is a great honor.”

Moody and the other three award winners will receive a certificate, t-shirt, leadership book, and a complimentary membership to TheLeadershipPlaybook.com for the upcoming school year.