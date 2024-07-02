Set aside Friday night and October 4

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert’s 10-week “Feel Good Friday” concert series is heating up as we enter Week No. 5, and this Friday promises to be a spectacular evening with the much-anticipated return of Johnny Folsom 4. Hailing from Raleigh, North Carolina, this tribute band has won the hearts of fans with their authentic and electrifying performances, paying homage to the legendary Johnny Cash.

Johnny Folsom 4’s previous performances have left audiences craving more, and their return to Fountain Park is sure to deliver another unforgettable show. Their dedication to capturing the spirit and sound of Johnny Cash is evident in every note they play. Be sure to walk the line downtown on Friday night. All Feel Good Friday concerts start at 7:30 p.m. and are completely free to the community, thanks to the Van Wert County Foundation. Grab your friends, pack a picnic, and head to Fountain Park for a night of fantastic music with Johnny Folsom 4.

Make plans to see the always popular Johnny Folsom 4 at Fountain Park this Friday night. Photos submitted

Adding to the excitement, tickets for the Yonder Mountain String Band are on sale to the public this week, starting July 2. Known for their unique blend of bluegrass and jam band styles, Yonder Mountain String Band is set to bring another dynamic musical experience to Van Wert LIVE on Friday, October 4. Previously playing in prestigious venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Ryman Auditorium, you won’t want to miss this renowned band when they arrive at The Niswonger here in Van Wert.

In observance of the July 4 holiday, the Van Wert LIVE Box Office will be closed on Thursday for both in-person and over the phone communications. Go online for tickets, vanwertlive.com, or stop by for tickets on Friday, July 5, during normal box office hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets range from $25-55 for an evening of Yonder Mountain. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m. October 4.