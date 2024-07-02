Tyler David Dunn

Tyler David Dunn, 33, of Van Wert, passed away unexpectedly on Friday June 28, 2024, at his residence.

A beloved son, he was born on August 29, 1990, in Van Wert, to his parents, Ronald D. Dunn and Lisa R. (Leiter) Dunn.

Tyler’s love for movies knew no bounds, reflected in his role as an attendant at Van Wert Cinemas where he was a familiar face. An aficionado of the silver screen, Tyler found solace in the world of cinema, embracing the magic it brought into his life each day.

Beyond the confines of movie theaters, Tyler was known for his questionable poker skills, his enjoyment of fishing, and his never-ending affection for Mountain Dew. His favorite pastimes included throwing hatchets and knives, showing his unique talents and passions to those around him.

Above all, Tyler’s heart belonged to his family. Family get-togethers filled his soul with joy, each gathering a testament to the love and bond that united them all. His presence was a beacon of warmth and love, shining brightly in the midst of shared laughter and fond memories.

Tyler is survived by his father, Ronald (Jessie) Dunn of Van Wert; mother, Lisa R. Leiter Dunn of Hoagland, Indiana; grandparents: Jerry (Deb) Leiter of Van Wert; Jan (Lee) Lepper of Fort Wayne; siblings, Angel (Ryan) Masters of Auburn, Indiana; Jessica Dunn of Napoleon; Ashley (Curtis) Thees of Celina; Justin (Jaycie) Dunn of Van Wert; Jasni Gardner of New Haven, Indiana; Jordan Hurless of Van Wert; Shauna Hurless of Oakwood, and Jacob Sheets of Van Wert; three nieces, four nephews, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Tyler was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Fern Dunn and his uncle, David Dunn.

A celebration of Tyler’s life will take place from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at The Marsh Foundation Foster Care Building, 1151 Westwood Drive, Van Wert. Please feel free to stop by and share stories and memories of Tyler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to any local organization that supports Van Wert County mental health and homelessness.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

To share in Tyler’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.