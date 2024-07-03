Booster Club lists 23-24 accomplishments

VW independent sports/submitted information

The Cougar Pride Athletic Booster Club has wrapped up the academic and athletic year. Below is a recap sent out to members.

Fundraising and sponsorship: Our dedicated fundraising efforts soared to new heights this year, thanks to the unwavering support and generosity of our community members and business sponsors. Through the football 50/50, Cougar Cash Raffle, Reverse Raffle Spectacular and the Cougar Pride Athletlc Boosters Endowment Fund, we netted over 5107,000 vital for enhancing training facilities, purchasing equlpment, and providing essential resources for Van Wert Cougar atudent-athletes.

Athletic program support: Our commitment to provlding devoted support to all our athletic teams remained resolute. From the support of 23 State qualifying athletes and coaches, from team meals, to a new football ball machine, to a new pole vault pit system and to training sofMare available to ALL Cougar athletea- totaling over 530,000, we cheered on our athletes with unbridled enthusiasm. We have also, just recently, approved funding for a new competition wrestling mat, a new tennia racquet stringer and a new volleyball net and pole system, all totaling over $25,750. We will also be dispersing approximately $74,000 for the fitness center upgrades and improvements, which was approved during the 2022-2023 athletic year. All of this and our presence at games, meets, and tournaments served as a testament to our unwavering support for our Cougar student-athletes.

Award opportunities: Through the generosity of our donors, we were able to award deserving Cougar student-athletes who exemplified Cougar Pride, on the field, In the class room, and In our community. We would like to congratulate Sarah Verville and Brylen Parker, the 2023-2024 Cougar Pride Athletic Boosters Pride Award recipients.

Community engagement: The Cougar Pride Athletic Booster Club continued to serve as a beacon of community spirit, bringing together students, parents, alumni, and supporters from all walks of life. Through volunteer opportunities, Meet the Team eventa, and various homecoming festivities, we helped to strengthen the bonds that unlte us and fostered a sense of belonglng and pdde In our Cougar athletic community.

Looking ahead: As we look ahead to the coming year, we do so with optimism and determination. We remain committed to our mission of supporting and enhancing our athletic programs, empowering our student-athletes, and fostering a culture of excellence, sportsmanship, and inclusivity.

In closing, we would like to recognize our outgoing President, John White. For two years, John led our booster club to levels never before reached. Hla commitment to our Cougar student-athletes, our athletic facilities, and our community’s Involvement will forever be a treasured legacy. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who contributed to the success of our Cougar Pride Athletic Booster Club this year.

Whether through your tlme, talents, or financlal aupport, you have played a vital role in enriching the livea of our student-athletes and strengthening the fabric of our community.