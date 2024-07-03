Central retirees enjoy luncheon meeting

Submitted information

Central Insurance retirees met on June 26 at Pizza Hut with the following in attendance: Phil Steinen, Chuck White, Viv Langhals, Dewaine Johnson, Sharon Baer, Ruth Ricker, Dorothy Helmke, Annette Hirschy, Lori Klinger, Karen Morris, Liz Hoerstin, Barb Brinkman, Marcella Shinabery,and Paula Giessler-Scott.

The next Central Insurance retirees luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Pizza Hut in Van Wert. All Central retirees are invited to meet monthly at Pizza Hut for lunch, conversation and to keep in touch and keep up with everyone’s life activities.