Golf outing planned

The YMCA of Van Wert County will host its eighth annual golf outing on Sunday August 11, at Hickory Sticks Golf Club. Check-in is at 1 p.m. and tee is at 2 p.m. Funds raised from the outing will directly benefit youth programs at the YMCA. The day will be filled with fun golf, a variety of games, good door prizes and a meal to follow. Anyone who wants to register a team should call the Y at 419.238.0443 or email corey@vwymca.org. Photo submitted