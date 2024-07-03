The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2024

Golf outing planned

The YMCA of Van Wert County will host its eighth annual golf outing on Sunday August 11, at Hickory Sticks Golf Club. Check-in is at 1 p.m. and tee is at 2 p.m. Funds raised from the outing will directly benefit youth programs at the YMCA. The day will be filled with fun golf, a variety of games, good door prizes and a meal to follow. Anyone who wants to register a team should call the Y at 419.238.0443 or email corey@vwymca.org. Photo submitted

