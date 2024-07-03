Lincolnview BOE approves new contract

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education and the Lincolnview Classified Education Association (LCEA) approved a new three-year contract during a brief special board meeting held last Thursday. The LCEA includes custodians, bus drivers, secretaries, aides and cooks.

The contract with the LCEA took effect July 1 and will run through June 30, 2027. It provides a four percent pay increase in the first year, a 3.75 percent increase in the second year, and a 3.75 percent increase in the final year. Some other highlights of the contract include:

Dental insurance will now be paid at 100 percent

Two additional holidays were given – (Juneteenth and Good Friday)

Providing health insurance to all bus drivers

The school board and administration thanked the LCEA for working together to approve another three-year contract with both entities and according to Superintendent Jeff Snyder, the process went very well.

During the meeting, which lasted less than five minutes, the board also closed out fiscal year 2024.