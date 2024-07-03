Retired teachers group to meet

Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association (VWARTA) will meet for its summer luncheon program at 12 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert. The luncheon meal cost is $11 and includes BBQ chicken breast, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, gelatin salad, dinner roll, ice cream sundaes, and coffee or tea. Meal reservations are needed by 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, and can be made by contacting Jean Minnig at 419.203.0642, or via email (jaminnig@hotmail.com).

The featured program speaker that day will be Seth Baker, Executive Director of the Van Wert County Foundation, who will address the topic of making public spaces accessible for all needs and abilities of a diverse population. He will also address questions regarding any current Van Wert County Foundation projects.

The VWARTA business session will follow the program. Several items of interest will be shared on the current state of the pension system administered by the STRS Board, as well as other local VWARTA business. Members are encouraged to attend and to stay informed about their benefits and the current state of public education.

For more information about ORTA (Ohio Retirement for Teachers Association) or the Van Wert Retired Teachers Association (the local area group), contact President Deb Kleinhenz at 419.203.2283.