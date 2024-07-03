State grant to help with three projects at fairgrounds

Leftover COVID-19 money will be put to use at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Bob Barnes/file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Leftover COVID-19 funds, or American Rescue Plan money will be put to use around the state, including Van Wert County, specifically, the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

It was announced in June that nearly $107,000 had been awarded to the Van Wert County Agricultural Society to help support the fairgrounds and enhance experiences for fairgoers.

While it’s ARP money, the funding was awarded as part of Ohio’s County and Independent Fair Grant Program, which was established to support county and independent agricultural societies with improvements including upgrades to grounds, electrical and sanitation systems, machinery and equipment, and ADA accommodations.

All 94 of Ohio’s county and independent fairs applied and received funding, with 92 of them each receiving up to $106,831.54. Putnam and Perry County fairs each requested a lower amount.

Locally, the money will go toward three projects, with the first one being an LED sign that will go up in August at Gate No. 2 at the county fairgrounds.

“That project has a price tag of $83,140 on it,” Fair Secretary Mike Poling said. “The Van Wert Rotary auction last year raised just shy of $26,000 and the (Van Wert County) Foundation has put $8,000 toward the sign so we’ll use roughly half of the ARP funds toward the LED sign.”

Another chunk of the grant will go toward improving the ag building restrooms.

“We’ve had some contact with RV rallies to get the infrastructure built up so it would be more enticing to them to come here,” Poling explained. The other reason is to be able to provide shower facilities and respectable restroom facilities. The ag building restrooms were built back in the mid-to-late 1990s and they need a facelift, so we earmarked some funds for fresh paint on the outside, new shower stalls, new partitions in the restrooms seal the floor and repaint the interior and then new doors.

Poling said the total project should come in at approximately $59,000 and he said work should begin after the fair and hopefully be complete by next spring.

The third project includes canopy and concrete work at the west entrance to the Jr. Fair Building.

He also noted the Van Wert County Agricultural Society is grateful for the grant money.

“It was a one time opportunity for all the fairs in the state to receive funding to help with some capital projects,” Poling stated. “When you get access to funds like this it really helps fill some of those voids where it’s tough to raise funds and/or you have to take it out of your general fund.”

The fairgrounds hosts a number of different attractions each year, including the Van Wert County Fair. This year’s fair is scheduled for August 27-September 2.