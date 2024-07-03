Van Wert parade, fireworks tomorrow

VW independent staff

A reminder that Van Wert American Legion Post 178’s Independence Day parade will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4.

This year’s parade will start at the intersection of N. Tyler St. at E. Main St. and will go to the 100 block of N. Shannon St. The staging area will be the parking lot of Northwest State Community College, with setup starting at 10 a.m.

The annual fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. Thursday at Van Wert High School. In case of rain, the display will be held at 10 p.m. Friday, July 5.