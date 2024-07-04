Big Powerball winner sold in Ohio

VW independent staff

One lucky winner in Ohio had reason to celebrate on July 4, after winning the Powerball jackpot of $139.3 million in the Wednesday, July 3 drawing.

The lucky winner matched all five numbers plus the Powerball on an auto-pick ticket purchased at Walmart Supercenter in Huber Heights, northeast of Dayton. The winning numbers were 2-26-33-55-57 and the red Powerball number was 22. The Power Play option was 2x.

The winner has the option to take the $139.3 million jackpot in 30 annual installments or take the cash option prize of $65.8 million before taxes.