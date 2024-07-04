The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Jul. 5, 2024

Big Powerball winner sold in Ohio

VW independent staff

One lucky winner in Ohio had reason to celebrate on July 4, after winning the Powerball jackpot of $139.3 million in the Wednesday, July 3 drawing.

The lucky winner matched all five numbers plus the Powerball on an auto-pick ticket purchased at Walmart Supercenter in Huber Heights, northeast of Dayton. The winning numbers were 2-26-33-55-57 and the red Powerball number was 22. The Power Play option was 2x.

The winner has the option to take the $139.3 million jackpot in 30 annual installments or take the cash option prize of $65.8 million before taxes.

POSTED: 07/04/24 at 9:13 pm. FILED UNDER: News