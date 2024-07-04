Flags ordered to fly at half-staff

Submitted information

COLUMBUS – In honor of the life and service of Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter, Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Cuyahoga County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus until sunset on the day of his funeral.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.

Governor DeWine issued the following statement:

“Fran and I offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter, who not only dedicated his life to protecting the citizens of Cleveland but also served his state and nation as a member of the Ohio National Guard. This tragedy is a painful reminder of the sacrifices our law enforcement and military members make in support of freedom and public safety.”