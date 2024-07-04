Leeson Ave. work to be paused longer

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Leeson Ave. reconstruction project, which has been on hold for approximately two weeks, will now be paused longer than originally anticipated.

During the June 24 meeting of Van Wert City Council, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said work had temporarily slowed because the contractor was waiting on water fittings to arrive. He also noted work would likely resume around July 4. In its weekly update, the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 Office said Wednesday that, due to the materials delay, the new planned restart date for workers will be Monday, July 22. Leeson Ave., between Shannon St. (Ohio 118) and Rose Drive in Van Wert, closed on February 7 for 245 days for reconstruction including curb and gutter, storm sewer, and a multi-use path on the north side of the roadway.

Work along Leeson Ave. in Van Wert is now delayed until July 22. Bob Barnes/file photo

The ODOT District 1 Office updated several other road projects within Van Wert County.

U.S. 30 slope repair: The U.S. 30 westbound right, driving lane between Marsh Road and Dutch John Road will close daily starting Monday, July 1, for several days to repair slope erosion.

U.S. 30 bridge repair: Converse Roselm Road and Stripe Road over U.S. 30 are closed until further notice as a safety precaution due to a bridge strike caused by an over-height vehicle.

U.S. 30 resurfacing: The project will chip seal U.S. 30 between the Indiana state line and U.S. 224. Beginning on Monday, July 22, the left passing lane will close, switching to the right driving lane mid-week.

The week of July 29, the lanes will close on the same schedule to seal the roadway. The traveling lane will be restricted to a max-width of 10 feet.

U.S. 33/Ohio 49/Ohio 81 resurfacing: Routes around the village of Willshire will have lane restrictions for the ongoing resurfacing project.

U.S. 33 between the Indiana state line and the village of Wilshire

U.S. 33 between the village of Wilshire and the Mercer County line

Ohio 49 between the village of Wilshire and the Mercer County line

Ohio 81 between the Indiana state line and the village of Wilshire

U.S. 224 resurfacing: U.S. 224 between U.S. 127 and the Putnam County line will be restricted to one lane for resurfacing.

Ohio 81 reconstruction: Ohio 81 between Willshire Eastern Road and Harrison Willshire Road, just east of the village of Willshire closed on May 6 for approximately 150 days to raise the roadway profile and replace two culverts. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

U.S. 30 rest area reconstruction: The U.S. 30 rest areas between Ohio 49 and U.S. 127 in Van Wert County closed on January 11 for approximately one year for complete reconstruction of the buildings.