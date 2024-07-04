Public retirees group to meet

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Chapter of PERI (Public Employee Retirees, Inc) will hold its next meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Van Wert County Board of Elections, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert.

Merrill Asher, Vice Chair of the PERI Board of Trustees, will present the program about updates and changes pertinent to PERI retirees. Public employees and their guests are invited to come. Refreshments and fellowship begin at 9:45 a.m.