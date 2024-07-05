Brush pickup scheduled for Monday

The City of Van Wert’s next brush pickup is scheduled for Monday, July 8. Residents must have brush out by 7 a.m. that day.

Place the brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.

The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than feet long.

The city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.

Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.

The city will not be picking up leaves during brush pick up.

The city’s final scheduled brush pickup of 2024 will be September 9.