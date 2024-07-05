Grand opening

Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be one of the speakers at the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the new Wilson Football Factory in Ada on Monday. Wilson footballs have been produced in Ada since 1955 and are the official game balls of the NFL. The NFL recently announced a multi-year extension of their long-running partnership, which means the company will continue to make the league’s official football. At 80,000 square feet, the new factory is more than twice the size of the old facility, and it includes a museum, a pop-up shop, and open tours for visitors. Photo provided