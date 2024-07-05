Van Wert Civic Theatre honors annual award winners

Van Wert Civic Theatre 2023-2024 awards were recently announced. Two more shows are planned for this summer. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Civic Theatre recently held its annual meeting and awards banquet and announced the recipients of the 2023-2024 awards, celebrating the incredible talent and hard work of the community.

The most prestigious award, the Trustee Award, which recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership and service to the theatre, was presented to Dale Terry.

President Terry Plas presented the President’s Award to Doug and Sandra Grooms for their efforts in providing support to her and the theatre community over the past year.

For each production, a Company Choice Award is given, selected by the director or cast for special efforts made during the production. Honorees were:

Disaster – Mary Ann Falk

– Mary Ann Falk Sorry Wrong Chimney – Austin and Gabrielle Sheets

– Austin and Gabrielle Sheets Misery – Jan Miller

– Jan Miller Hands on a Hardbody – Keith Allen

The Gypsy Robe, a tradition at VWCT patterned after the Broadway tradition of the same name, is awarded to a chorus member in a musical. This year, it was presented to Courtney Wendel for Disaster.

The People’s Choice Award, given to the production with the highest attendance, went to Hands on a Hardbody.

A panel of adjudicators attends one performance of each show during the season. They then meet to select the cast and crew for various awards. For a full list of award winners, visit the theatre’s Facebook page or vwct.org under the “Information” tab in the “News” section.

Additionally, more information about the last two shows of the summer, The True Story of Hey Diddle Diddle and Urinetown, as well as details about the upcoming 2024-2025 season can be found on the website.