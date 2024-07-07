Council set to cast final vote on marijuana legislation

The topic of marijuana, both medical and recreational, has dominated recent meetings of Van Wert City Council. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Barring an unforeseen delay, Monday night will be the night Van Wert City Council formally approves three pieces of legislation dealing with marijuana.

Two of the ordinances were tabled before the third and final reading at the June 24 meeting. One would lift the city’s ban on medical marijuana dispensaries within the city limits and the other would restrict a dispensary to any B-3 zoned area within the city limits. Both measures have had overwhelming support by council members. At-Large Councilwoman Judy Bowers cast the only “no” votes during the first two readings.

A third piece of legislation was discussed at the June 24 meeting – it would prohibit recreational marijuana sales in the city. If approved, all three pieces of legislation would go into effect at the same time.

Dating back to spring, the marijuana issue has attracted a good deal of attention at council meetings. During a meeting held in April, approximately 20 people urged council to rescind the city’s ban on medical marijuana dispensaries. During the previous two meetings, approximately 30 and 40 people, led by local clergy members, have voiced opposition to lifting the ban.

Medical marijuana became legal in Ohio in 2016 and last November, Ohio voters approved a ballot issue that made recreational marijuana legal. However, municipalities do have the power to prohibit recreational marijuana dispensaries. Another part of the law states a household is allowed to grow up to six pot plants at home.

Two other pieces of marijuana-related legislation are on the agenda.

The first would prohibit anyone under 21 from purchasing, transporting or using cannabis in the city. Ohio Revised Code already has a ban, but it doesn’t include a penalty for anyone who violates the law. If ultimately approved, the local legislation would make it a fourth degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $250 fine. The second piece of legislation also calls for up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $250 for anyone under 21 who uses, consumes or possesses tobacco products, including electronic smoking devices and/or vapor products. State law prohibits anyone under 21 from buying and using those products, but the law doesn’t specify the punishment.

Both of the ordinances received a 6-0 vote on the first reading. The second reading is scheduled for Monday night and the third and final reading is scheduled for July 22.

Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. Council meetings are streamed live on the city’s website (click here) and archived for on-demand viewing.