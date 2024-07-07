Event planned by Middle Point Lions

Submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Middle Point Lions Club will hold a benefit auction and ice cream social on Friday, July 26 at the Middle Point Community Building. Food will be available starting at 5 p.m, and the auction will begin at 6 p.m.

The auction will feature a number of great items generously donated by merchants in the tri-county area.The menu will include pulled pork sandwiches, shredded chicken sandwiches, sloppy joes, hot dogs, coney dogs, baked beans and other sides, pie and ice cream.

Proceeds from the event fund all of the club’s service projects including eye exams and glasses for Middle Point area residents in need, sponsorship of youth projects such as Lincolnview Boys and Girls State participants, HOBY, Christmas Caring and Sharing project, and other community projects.