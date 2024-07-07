Middle Point Ballpark hosting events

VW independent sports

MIDDLE POINT – Entries are still being accepted for the 15th annual Middle Point Ballpark Festival Baseball Tournament, scheduled for Friday-Sunday, July 26-28.

The entry fee is $400 for Pony League-15u, $300 for 10u and 12u, and $250 for 8u. The first 10 teams in each division will be accepted. Checks can be mailed to Middle Point Ballpark, 7789 Boroff Rd., Van Wert.

The format is two pool games with a single elimination tournament and prizes will be awarded for the first and second place teams (rings for the champions and plaques for the runner-up teams).

For more information contact Kevin Price at 419.605.8708 or at k2thap@hotmail.com.

In addition to the baseball tournament, a co-ed volleyball tournament is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, at Middle Point Ballpark.

Each team must consist of six players with a minimum of two girls. Basic power league rules apply and the format will be determined based on how many teams have entered. The champions will receive a cash prize and t-shirts. The entry fee is $120 and the deadline is Thursday, July 25. Contact Paige Thatcher at 419.605.6148 or Brianna Ebel at 419.771.0066.