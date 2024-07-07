Sunday afternoon crash

Middle Point Fire Department Fire and EMS units, along with the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 30 and Mendon Road just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, after a collision involving a pickup truck and a car. Upon impact the car rolled over multiple times before coming to rest on the median. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and declined treatment. Bob Barnes photos