5K set for Saturday in Rockford

The 2024 Mercer Health 5K Challenge will continue at the Shane’s Crossing 5K run/walk at 8:30 a.m. this Saturday, July 13. The road race will start and end at Shane’s Park, 705 West Front Street, Rockford.

Race day registration will begin at 7:30 am. Pre-registration is available at www.mercerhealth5kchallenge, which is where race results will be listed.

This run is affiliated with the Mercer Health 5K Challenge where all runners 14 and younger participate for free with a completed registration form. All proceeds from this race will benefit Parkway Athletic Boosters.