Eileen Elizabeth Hurless

Eileen Elizabeth Hurless, 84 of Columbus and formerly of Van Wert passed away at 1:45 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2024, at the Smith’s Mill Health Center of New Albany, Ohio.

She was born on May 31, 1940, in Lodi, Ohio, the daughter of Rev. Waldo E. Byers and Elsie Caroline (Bennett) Byers, who both preceded her in death. On August 2, 1959, she married Paul Eugene Hurless who preceded her in death on December 28, 2008.

Eileen is survived by two sons, John E. Hurless of Convoy and Michael P. Hurless of Columbus; three grandchildren, Aleyna S. Hurless of Van Wert, Chandler R. Hurless of Convoy and Caden E. Hurless of Van Wert, and a sister, Marcielle Edgell of Westerville.

Eileen was a teacher and taught at Parkway Middle School where she taught for 35 years. She graduated from Willshire High School and then graduated from Wright State University with bachelor’s degree in science and education. Eileen was also was a former member of Bethel United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Myra Sue Hurless, and a brother, David W. Byers.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert. There will be calling hours 10 a.m. until time of services on Thursday. Interment will follow at Fletcher Cemetery in Willshire Township.

Preferred memorials: the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.