Fair entries now being accepted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society, the managing organization of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, has announced that entries are now open for the 168th Annual Van Wert County Fair, which will run August 27-September 2.

Exhibitors may submit entries for exhibition at the Van Wert County Fair online at vanwertcountyfair.com or turn in a printed entry form at the Fair Office located at 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert. Entries will be accepted through August 17. Senior Fair entries may be submitted for the following departments: horses, ponies, beef cattle, dairy cattle, goats, sheep, swine, rabbits, farm products, horticulture, canned goods, baked goods, fine arts, photography, antique and vintage items, domestic manufacture, and cut flowers and potted plants.

There have been multiple new divisions added this year, including a scarecrow contest and charcuterie boards and Ohio wine.

For more information, the rules, and eligibility of each department visit the Premium Book on the website. Premium books are also available in print at the Fair Office.