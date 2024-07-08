Gas prices fall, increase could be coming

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio fell 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, but the decrease could be wiped out by Hurricane Beryl.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio, Monday’s statewide average was $3.40 per gallon for self-serve regular. Even with the most recent decrease, prices in Ohio are 16.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 21.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Pump prices in Van Wert ranged from $3.26 to $3.39 Monday night. Scott Truxell/VW independent

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.91 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $4.35 per gallon, a difference of $1.44 a gallon.

In Van Wert, Monday night pump prices ranged from $3.26 at Murphy USA to $3.39 at Tyler’s Short Stop.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.46 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 3.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 5.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Hurricane Beryl is a stark reminder that hurricane season could play a role in prices in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, we’ll likely continue to see some fluctuations in either direction with the national average moving up, but as we approach August and the peak of hurricane season, there remains a risk that the national average could surge temporarily if we see a major storm in the wrong place.”



Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

July 8, 2023: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

July 8, 2022: $4.63/g (U.S. Average: $4.70/g)

July 8, 2021: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

July 8, 2020: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

July 8, 2019: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 8, 2018: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

July 8, 2017: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 8, 2016: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

July 8, 2015: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 8, 2014: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

