The Side Cars coming to Fountain Park

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert Live is thrilled to present The Side Cars, a tribute band honoring the legendary music of The Cars, at 7:30 p.m. this Friday at Fountain Park. This concert is part of the free Feel Good Friday concert series, promising an evening filled with nostalgia and fantastic music. The Side Cars are renowned for their faithful renditions of The Cars’ greatest hits, capturing the spirit and energy of the original band.

Attendees can expect to hear beloved songs such as:

“Just What I Needed” : An iconic track from their debut album, characterized by its catchy melody and relatable lyrics.

: An iconic track from their debut album, characterized by its catchy melody and relatable lyrics. “My Best Friend’s Girl” : Known for its jangly guitar riff and memorable chorus, this song quickly became a fan favorite.

: Known for its jangly guitar riff and memorable chorus, this song quickly became a fan favorite. “Drive” : A poignant ballad with a haunting melody, “Drive” showcases the band’s versatility and emotional depth.

: A poignant ballad with a haunting melody, “Drive” showcases the band’s versatility and emotional depth. “Shake It Up”: A fun, upbeat track that invites listeners to dance and enjoy the moment.

Whether you’re a dedicated fan of The Cars or simply appreciate great rock music, The Side Cars Band “A Tribute to the Cars” guarantees a high-energy performance that will leave you singing, dancing, and reminiscing.

The Cars, a pioneering American rock band formed in 1976 in Boston, Massachusetts, left an indelible mark on the music industry with their unique blend of rock, new wave, and pop. The band consisted of Ric Ocasek (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Benjamin Orr (bass guitar, vocals), Elliot Easton (lead guitar), Greg Hawkes (keyboards), and David Robinson (drums). Known for their sleek, radio-friendly sound, The Cars became one of the most successful bands of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Fans of The Cars will want to be at Fountain Park this Friday night. Photo submitted

Their self-titled debut album, released in 1978, was a major hit and included timeless tracks such as “Just What I Needed,” “My Best Friend’s Girl,” and “Good Times Roll.” This album’s success established The Cars as a household name. They continued to release hits like “Let’s Go,” “Shake It Up,” and “Drive” in subsequent albums, cementing their place in rock history.

Ric Ocasek, the band’s lead vocalist and primary songwriter, was known for his distinctive voice and innovative production techniques. He also produced albums for other artists, including Weezer. Their video for “You Might Think” won the first-ever MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year in 1984. The Cars were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, recognizing their significant impact on rock music and their lasting legacy.

Don’t miss this chance to relive the magic of one of rock’s most influential bands through the incredible performances of The Side Cars. You’ll be dancing to the hits from yesteryear in downtown Van Wert. Grab a DORA drink from a local business or enjoy food from the concession stand. See you this Friday in Fountain Park at 7:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, stop out to the Niswonger during Box Office Hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or call at 419.238.6722. Get your ticket 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.