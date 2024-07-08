United Way names campaign chair

VW independent staff/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County will begin its 2024-25 campaign this month. The United Way has been raising funds for local agencies since 1922. Through the programs that are funded by the annual campaign drive, donors can touch the lives of almost everyone in Van Wert.

Executive Director Ashley Bultemeier announced Halie Harting as this year’s Campaign Chair, and Harting Livestock as the Community Partner for 2024-25.

United Way Campaign Chair Halie Harting is pictured with her family. Photo submitted

The Harting Family began farming in 1807 in Tully Township and is currently under management of the sixth generation. Harting Farms is located in Van Wert County just outside of Convoy. Over the years, the farm has evolved steadily from farming 14 acres with a team of oxen to its current production of more 7,000 acres today. Aside from grain farming, the family also has other businesses that include CCT Trucking Company, Harting Livestock, and Harting Nutrient Management. CCT Co. is a trucking business that was created in order for the family to haul their grain to market.

Today, aside from the family still using the trucking company to haul grain, they also haul livestock to various locations across the country and haul agricultural commodities in hoppers, belts, vans, and tanker trailers. Harting Livestock is the family’s livestock operation. With 14,000 wean to finish hogs, as of 2022 Harting Livestock is the largest permitted hog farm in the state of Ohio operating four total barns. Aside from the hog operation, the family also has 40,000 free range, laying hens. Harting Nutrient Management is a custom application business that applies everything from nutrients such as manure to herbicides.

“The theme this year really pays tribute to where Van Wert County has grown, and continues to grow as a community,” said Ashley Bultemeier, United Way Executive Director. “Our county is known for its agricultural success and Harting Livestock is the epitome of that. Generations of farmers, passing on traditions and nurturing the next generation. It was an easy selection having Harting Livestock being our Community Partner, focused on the future.”

“Halie has worked in social services within Van Wert County for almost a decade and is aware of the need for growth and support of our agencies,” Bultemeier added. “She’s volunteered at various events and continues to pave the way for our community’s future. I’m truly excited to see the direction United Way goes this campaign year.”

Harting currently works full time on the farm as the manager of the hog operation. Halie attended Ball State University where she received her bachelor of science degree and pursued a career in social work at Westwood Behavioral Health Center and later on at Area Agency on Aging. She currently resides in Convoy with her husband Colin and their four children – Waylin, Kenlie, Rhett, and Marrin.

“By working and living in Van Wert county, I have witnessed the blessings the United Way has given to people of the community,” Harting said. “From those in need of food assistance, to the local schools coming together to make a difference for the community we all share and love. This year I hope to sow the seed for other community members to witness the positive impact the United Way has on our communities future.”