City council handles various agenda items

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Discussion for and against medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries dominated Monday’s meeting of Van Wert City Council. In fact, that was the topic for nearly an hour of the 90 minute meeting. Council members did handle other agenda items though.

Two proposed ordinances had their second reading and both were approved 6-0 to move on to a third and final reading.

One prohibits anyone under 21 from purchasing, transporting or using marijuana in the city. Ohio Revised Code already has a such a ban, but state lawmakers didn’t include a penalty for anyone who violates the law. If approved at the July 22 meeting, the ordinance would make it a fourth degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $250 fine.

A similar piece of legislation also calls for up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $250 for anyone under 21 who uses, consumes or possesses tobacco products, including electronic smoking devices and/or vapor products. State law prohibits anyone under 21 from buying and using those products, but the law doesn’t specify the punishment. It had its second reading Monday night and was approved 6-0 to move on to the third and final reading on July 22.

A third piece of legislation had its second reading. If approved on third reading, the ordinance will allow the city to post public notices on the city’s website, instead of in print.

Council members also passed an ordinance rescinding an existing ban on medical marijuana dispensaries. However, an ordinance prohibiting recreational, or adult-use dispensaries was approved (click here for more details).

Council President Thad Eikenbary and Second Ward Councilman Jordan Dettrow were both absent from the meeting and both were excused. At-Large Councilman Judy Bowers served as president pro-tem during the meeting. Mayor Ken Markward and Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming were also absent from the meeting.