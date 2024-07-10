Douglas D. Parrish

Douglas D. Parrish, of Oakwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at home. He was 76 years old.

Douglas (Doug) was born in Defiance on January 25, 1948, the son of Richard and Helen (Fitzwater) Parrish, who both preceded him in death.

Douglas Parrish

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Glola L. (Bidlack) Parrish of Oakwood; children, Carrie (Justin) Waid of Wapakoneta, Kendra (Todd) Clementz of Marysville, and David (Theresa Jones) Parrish of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Ally and Brayden Clementz and Samuel Waid; siblings, Pam (Joe) Morisy of Defiance, and Jim (Terri) Parrish of Miamisburg; four nieces and nephews, Liz (Milan) Patel, Kat Morisy, Andrew (Lindsay) Parrish, and Rachel Parrish, and four great-nieces and nephews, Maya and Dylan Patel, Callan and Keira Parrish.

Doug was a retired mathematics teacher and house painter. He also served in the Ohio National Guard for six years. He was an avid fisherman and anyone that went fishing with him knew they would not out fish him…EVER. He loved to cook fish for his family and friends knowing that everyone loved “Doug’s fish.” Over the last 13 years, Doug enjoyed making maple syrup with friends and family using the sap from local maple trees. He also enjoyed collecting coins. Doug was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, and Cleveland Guardians. One of his favorite downtime activities was to feed the fish in his pond with remnants of the refrigerator. He also looked forward to attending the early morning breakfast groups that included former and current Van Wert City School staff.

Doug was deeply invested in his family. He enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren in their extracurricular activities. He shared his vast knowledge and work ethic with them. Doug also loved playing games especially cards with his family and friends.

A celebration of life for Doug will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Oakwood Community Church with Pastor Bud Larimore officiating. There will be calling hours from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Doug’s memory to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.