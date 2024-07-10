Gross named Marsh executive director

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Marsh Foundation Board of Trustees has named Kelly Gross as the next executive director of Child and Family Services. After 20 years at The Marsh Foundation,, Gross took over the Child and Family Services division on July 1, following the retirement of longtime director Kim Mullins.

Beginning in Vance Hall as a family teacher, she has spent time working in various capacities at The Marsh Foundation. She served as lead family teacher, coordinator of admissions and training and residential and clinical specialist.

“Working in positions across multiple departments has provided me with a comprehensive perspective and been integral in the development of substantial organizational insight regarding the internal dynamics of The Marsh Foundation,” she said.

Kelly Gross

She credited the autonomy to make independent decisions, continuous growth opportunities, supportive leadership, and experience working effectively as a team member in preparing her for the responsibilities of this position.

According to Marsh Foundation Trustee Gary Corcoran, the succession plans put in place by Mullins were critical to the smooth transition in leadership.

“Her work in this endeavor was instrumental in helping the trustees engage the Marsh community in the selection process, identify the needs of The Marsh Foundation going forward, and ultimately determined that Kelly Gross would be the best person to serve as the next Executive Director of Child and Family Services,” he said.

“Kelly takes an enthusiastic approach to whatever job is assigned to her and welcomes change as an important element to improve the organization,” he added. “The trustees are delighted to know that Kelly’s leadership as an administrator and clinician will allow The Marsh Foundation to deliver upon its mission, as it celebrates its 100th anniversary, and embarks upon the next 100 years, of serving children and their families.”

Gross has been dedicated to her education and career growth since her start at The Marsh. At that time, she had a portion of her bachelor’s degree in psychology completed. During her time as coordinator of admissions and training, she re-enrolled and finished her degree at the University of Toledo. Immediately following her graduation, she was accepted and enrolled in graduate school through Case Western Reserve University. Kelly graduated with a master of science of social administration degree, and after years of experience and internship, she achieved her independent social work license.

“Following my licensure, my position evolved to residential and clinical specialist,” Gross said. “This change afforded me the opportunity to be the primary therapist for a small caseload of youth, also specializing in initial diagnostic assessments for incoming residents and residential admissions for the agency.”

The impact of being chosen for this role is not lost on her.

“I am thankful for the colleagues who have supported and worked alongside me to continue the work that our proprietor, George H. Marsh bestowed upon us,” she said. “Collectively, we will continue our pursuit to inspire hope, to teach and to provide the best care for children, youth, and families. This role plays a pivotal part in the continuum of care offered at The Marsh by providing strategic leadership, ensuring quality care, and fostering community engagement to support the well-being of the youth and families served.”

She is eager to promote a greater awareness of the agency’s mission and services.

“I plan to use my skills and experience to strengthen operational efficiency, foster a culture of continuous improvement, and cultivate strategic initiatives that propel the agency forward into its next century of service,” she said.

When Kelly is not working, she is spending time with her husband Dane and their two daughters, Katie, 15, and Lauren, 12. She and Dane met at The Marsh Foundation more than 20 years ago. They enjoy watching their daughters participate in their extracurricular activities, and spending time at the lake as a family.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services for youth and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages 0-17), adoption and independent living services. Located in Van Wert, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members throughout western Ohio.