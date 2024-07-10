Hey Diddle Diddle

Get ready to giggle and guffaw at Van Wert Civic Theatre’s production of The True Story of Hey Diddle Diddle. Directed by Monica Campbell with assistant director Grace Doctor, the show promises to unravel the mysteries behind the beloved nursery rhyme in the most hilarious way possible. Featuring a talented cast of local youth including Adam Feldner, June Wenninger, Rawli Smith, Alyssa Wells, Xadi Groves, Grayson Baker, Gabby Thomas, Briar Miller, Dakota Lowe, Kenna Stanton, Gwyn Kahle, Preston Wells, Beth Garrett, Adrian Walker, Wyatt Walker, and William Walker, the stage will be set for some uproarious storytelling. With a family-friendly run time of just 55 minutes, this production is ideal for all ages. Catch the performances at 7:30 p.m. July 26-27 and 2 p.m. July 28. Tickets $10 each and can be purchased online at vwct.org or by calling the box office at 419.238.9689.