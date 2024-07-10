The Van Wert County Courthouse

Mary Wright

Mary Melissa Wright, 76, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2024, in Van Wert.

She is survived by a loving family, including her son, James J. Lackey; daughter-in-law, Melissa Lackey; daughter, Lisa Morgan; son-in-law, Dave Taylor; grandchildren, Racheal Elder, Brandon Zilka, Gage Hopper, Kellie Morgan, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary can be made to Deb’s Dogs of Lima.

