One person injured

One person was transported by ambulance to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, after this Tuesday night crash on S. Washington St., just outside of Central Insurance. The Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert Fire Department were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m., after the driver of the southbound jeep failed to negotiate the curve and struck a pole. The police department provided traffic control and AEP was called to the scene as well. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer