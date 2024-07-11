Elks donation

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $200 to the Van Wert County Junior Fair Board. The money was earmarked for the renovation of the hog barn. Over time, wear and tear have taken their toll on the building. The Junior Fair Board would like to install new gates as well as updated flooring. Junior Fair Board President Ethan Scaggs (left) is pictured with Michael Martz, Lodge Youth Activities Chair. Photo submitted