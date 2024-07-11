Many fireworks displays thrill some, frustrate others

Somewhat continuous fireworks displays occurred last week, prompting fewer than a dozen calls to law enforcement. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

If you live in Van Wert County, no doubt you saw or heard fireworks at some point last week. Van Wert’s annual July 4 fireworks show at Van Wert High School went on as planned last Thursday, but there were plenty of other displays in the city and beyond in the days before and after the Independence Day holiday.

Fireworks were set off at varying times last week and over the weekend, including 3 a.m., 6 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and at one point, during a driving rainstorm. While many people enjoy fireworks, there are those who don’t, especially off-hours displays, pet owners and those with PTSD. At one point, a local Facebook page addressed the constant fireworks, with the majority of several dozen posters voicing frustration about seemingly all-hours fireworks displays and the noise. The post has since been deleted.

While people complained on social media, very few called law enforcement. The Van Wert Police Department received a total of nine fireworks complaints between Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, July 7.

“Most were actually over the weekend, July 5-7,” Lt. Steve Boroff noted. “There were some earlier in the week leading up to July 4, but only a few. They were all over town as well, no rhyme or reason to the location. This is, of course, just the ones we were called about, I’m sure there were many others.”

No citations issued as a result of those calls. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office received just two fireworks complaint calls – one on July 2 in Convoy and the other July 6 in Ohio City. No citations were issued as a result of either call.

Ohio’s fireworks law changed in July of 2022. Since then, Ohioans may discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks on the following dates and times:

July 3, 4, and 5, and the Friday, Saturday and Sunday immediately before and after July 4th (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

Labor Day weekend (1st Monday of September and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding that Monday)

Diwali (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

New Year’s Eve (4 p.m.-11:59 p.m.)

New Year’s Day (12 a.m.-1 a.m.; 4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

Chinese New Year (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

Cinco de Mayo (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

Memorial Day weekend (4 p.m.-11 p.m., last Monday in May and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding that Monday)

Juneteenth (4 p.m.-11 p.m. June 19)

Even though state law allows consumers to discharge 1.4G fireworks on the above dates and times, political subdivisions (villages, cities, townships and counties) can ban the use of fireworks within their boundaries. They can also restrict the dates and/or times that fireworks can be used by consumers within their boundaries.

1.4G fireworks include firecrackers, bottle rockets, and roman candles.