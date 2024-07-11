Wednesday a busy day in local court

VW independent staff

Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield presided over nine criminal hearings Wednesday morning.

Community control violations

Lance Thompson, 42, of Van Wert, denied violating his community control by having a controlled substance and not reporting to probation on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield scheduled a further hearing for 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.

James Mihm Jr., 29, of Van Wert admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation and treatment on charges of OVI and aggravated possession of drugs. He was immediately sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 35 days already served.

Plea changes

Jeffery Welker, 57, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor. Sentencing was set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31.

Jaden Hubble, 19, of Van Wert changed his plea to guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. August 21.

Jered Couch, 37, of Van Wert changed his plea to guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth degree felonies; two counts of possession of heroin, fifth degree felonies, and possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Sentencing hearings

Nicholas Tarbet, 29, of Van Wert was sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 143 days already served and was ordered to pay court costs for attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fifth degree felony.

Domonique Rowe, 22, of Van Wert was sentenced to 30 days of electronic house arrest with an alcohol monitor for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Frank Ross Jr., 55, of Van Wert was sentenced to 60 days jail to be served consecutively to a current sentence and was ordered to pay court costs for violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony.

Time waiver

James Bloomfield, 48, of Ohio City signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. August 7. He’s facing nine counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, all fourth degree felonies, and six counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, all fifth degree felonies.

In addition to those hearings, a hearing was held last Tuesday, July 2, for Christopher Gile, 24, of Dunkirk. He entered a plea of not guilty to felonious assault, a second degree felony; strangulation, a fifth degree felony, and two counts of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 24.