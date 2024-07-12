Crews have spent the week working on the new press box at Eggerss Stadium. According to Superintendent Mark Bagley, the new press box will be approximately 2.5 times the size of the previous press box, and about eight times the size of the original press box. The replacement press box is part of Phase II of the massive reconstruction project. All work is expected to be complete by August 15. Van Wert is scheduled to host Crestview in a scrimmage the following day, then the Cougars will open the 2024 high school football season at home against Bryan on Friday, August 23. Scott Truxell/VW independent