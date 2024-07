Annual sales rapidly approaching

VW independent staff

This year’s 127 Yard Sale – billed as the “World’s Largest Yard Sale” will take place August 1-4. It stretches 690 miles and starts five miles north of Addison, Michigan and ending at Gadsden, Alabama. It runs directly through Van Wert County.

The annual Lincoln Highway Buy-Way Sale will be held August 8-10. It also runs through Van Wert County.