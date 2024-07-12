Help for non-English speaking drivers

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Traffic Safety Office, a division of The Ohio Department of Public Safety, has announced new educational resources are now available for diverse communities in Ohio to help English Language Learners become licensed drivers.

The curriculum and train-the-trainer program is intended to help non-English speakers learn safe driving practices and prepare for the written and driving tests at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. It includes information on the requirements for obtaining a driver license in Ohio, the meanings of traffic signs and signals, and other basic traffic safety laws.

“Non-English speakers who are new to Ohio may not fully understand the rules of the road, increasing their risk of being involved in a crash,” said Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson. “Even the most basic driver education helps promote safe behaviors on our roads, benefitting all drivers in Ohio.”

A pilot program was first introduced at OTSO’s 2024 Ohio Traffic Safety Summit in Columbus and is now ready to be launched statewide. The training provides information for participants to share with English Language Learners or non-English speaking adults that want to learn to drive in Ohio. Trainings are conducted in English, and participants translate the material to share in their communities.

“Providing traffic safety education in multiple languages helps to remove some barriers for Ohio’s English Language Learners and integrate them into the community,” said Emily Davidson, OTSO executive director. “We hope this new education program can help create a safer and more inclusive environment for all residents.”

The curriculum does not replace driver education, and that those who present it in diverse language communities are not considered licensed driver training instructors in the state of Ohio. Teen drivers are still required to complete 24 hours of classroom instruction and 8 hours of behind-the-wheel training at a licensed driver training school. Adult drivers who fail the first attempt at the driving test at the BMV are required to complete the abbreviated adult program – which is four hours of classroom instruction and either four hours of behind the wheel training with a licensed instructor or 24 hours of driving practice with a licensed driver over the age of 21.

Resources are available on OTSO’s website.