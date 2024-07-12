Ladies Day at the Range planned

VW independent staff/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will host “Ladies Day at the Range” on Saturday, July 20, at 9093 Ringwald Road, Middle Point.

It will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 12 p.m. It’s for ladies looking for a chance for instruction in the use of firearms. The class will focus on firearm usage, firearm safety, and how much fun the shooting sports can be.

Ladies age 10 and up are welcome to attend, however, the younger ladies will need to have a mother or grandmother with them. .22 rifles and .22 pistols will be used during the training. Participants do not need to bring any equipment unless they have safety glasses or hearing protection as everything is provided. Even if you have attended before, you may still attend again.

Anyone owning her own firearm that would like a little instruction on how to use it, instruction will take place after the session is over. If you bring your own equipment, also bring your own ammunition.

Pre-registration is currently taking place and space is limited to the first 12 ladies to register. Call 419.203.9105 to register or for any questions. There is no cost for the class. It is sponsored by the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association and the Friends of the NRA.