Local, area organizations receive rounded up donations

The YMCA of Van Wert County received $500 to purchase life jackets for the YMCA aquapark. Pictured left to right are Kevin Morrison, Amy Grime, and CCF Trustee Jeremy Monroe. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric recently donated $15,475 to 17 west-central Ohio charities and community projects, including one in Van Wert, through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund.

Thanks to the 90 percent of members who round up their electric bill and donate to this fund, Midwest Electric has provided $1,376,954 to 1,183 local charitable causes since 1998.

The latest CCF grant recipients include:

Village of Cridersville: $1,000 to fund a handicapped push button door opener at their municipal building.

Cridersville Police Department: $800 to purchase a video surveillance system.

St. Paul United Church of Christ Food Ministries: $750 to fund the monthly community fellowship dinner.

Generations of Love: $1,125 to support children and adults involved in the welfare system.

Friends of St. Marys Theater: $1,000 to purchase a security system.

St. Marys Middle School: $1,000 to purchase reading books.

SART Cat Adoption and Rescue: $500 to support the spay and neuter program.

Parkway Preschool: $750 to redo the playground.

Shanes Crossing Historical Society: $750 to restore the historic log house at Shanes Park.

Bridges to Healing: $1,000 to provide accessible mental health support.

VentureLinx: $1,000 to repair/replace their box truck.

The YMCA of Van Wert County: $500 to purchase life jackets for the YMCA aquapark.

Spencerville Police Department: $750 to purchase a Lidar radar detector.

Branches, LLC: $1,000 to assist low-income, low-resource individuals navigate through the social security system.

Autism Life Center: $800 to purchase sensory and adaptive equipment for autistic children and adults.

Crossroads Crisis Center: $2,000 to assist survivors of domestic violence.

SAFY of Ohio: $750 to provide meals and purchase hygiene products for youth.

The Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund is a voluntary charitable program. Participating members monthly electric bills are rounded up to the next dollar, with the additional pennies deposited in the Fund. A Board of Trustees, composed of nine cooperative members and separate from the Midwest Electric Board of Trustees, oversee the application and allocation process.

Individuals or organizations can obtain an application by contacting Midwest Electric at 1.800.962.3830 or visiting midwestrec.com/community-connection-fund.