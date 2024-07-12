Man critically injured in motorcycle crash

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on County Road 179 south of TR10 in Paulding County’s Auglaize Township.

It occurred at approximately 9:48 p.m. Thursday. Scott Kirkland Jr., 26, of Paulding was northbound on County Road 179 on a 1984 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle. His passenger, Allen Kline, 34, of Paulding was seated in the rear. The highway patrol said Kirkland went off the right side of the roadway, causing the motorcycle to overturn. Kline was lifeflighted to Parkview Regional in Fort Wayne with critical injuries. Kirkland was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Both occupants were not wearing helmets and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department, Oakwood Fire and EMS, Samaritan Life Flight, and J&R’s Towing.