Roundabout crash

This pickup truck hauling a trailer with a tractor on it was hit by a semi-truck at the U.S. 127/U.S. 224 roundabout late Thursday morning. The pickup and the trailer sustained heavy damage, while the tractor appeared to have sustained notable damage as well. Van Wert EMTs were called to the scene but their services were declined. The crash was investigated by the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and traffic control was provided by CERT. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer