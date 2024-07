Search warrant executed in Van Wert

VW independent staff

A search of a Van Wert home turned up suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia this week.

Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of E. Central Ave. shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday. Deputies seized the suspected narcotics and paraphernalia, but no arrests were made. The investigation continues.