Sheriff’s Office introduces new app

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach has announced the release of a new custom smartphone application. The app will serve as an innovative way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Van Wert County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a brand of OCV, LLC., which specializes in mobile app development for sheriffs’ offices and public safety organizations across the country. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as:

Sheriff’s Welcome

CHL / Webcheck

Schools

Jail/Inmate Information

Sex Offenders

Most Wanted/Warrants

Submit A Tip

Social Media

More

The app is now available to download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Van Wert County Sheriff, OH” or by clicking here.