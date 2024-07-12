VWCO a top micropolitan community

Van Wert County has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Micropolitan Communities for new and expanding businesses for the second consecutive year and this year coming in at No. 40 in Site Selection Magazine’s Top 100 Micropolitan Communities for New & Expanding Businesses in the U.S.

The prestigious ranking underscores the county’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment, robust public safety measures, and vibrant community engagement, making it an attractive destination for businesses and residents.

With its rich history and dynamic community spirit, Van Wert County is known for its exceptional amenities and events that cater to all ages. The county offers a unique blend of small-town charm and modern conveniences, contributing significantly to its high ranking. Critical factors in Van Wert County’s appeal include its strong economic growth, cultural scene, and supportive community environment.

Recent business expansions recognized by JobsOhio’s Governors Cup have bolstered Van Wert County’s economic landscape. Cooper Farms Cooked Meats has invested significantly in its facilities, enhancing production capacity and creating new job opportunities. Unverferth Manufacturing, a key player in agricultural equipment, has expanded its operations, further solidifying Van Wert County’s position as a hub for manufacturing excellence. Additionally, Melhorn Trucking has increased its operational capabilities with a new location coming to Van Wert, supporting the region’s logistics and transportation infrastructure.

Van Wert County, which covers 410 square miles, combines small-town charm with well-planned infrastructure and amenities. Its strategic location and community-centric approach make it ideal for families, professionals, and retirees seeking a high quality of life in a serene and supportive environment.

This recognition places Van Wert County among the leading small communities in the nation, further cementing its status as a thriving and progressive area, making it a prime location for new and expanding businesses.

Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation is dedicated to the economic growth and development of Van Wert County through fostering a business-friendly environment and supporting community engagement initiatives.

To learn more about business development in Van Wert County, contact Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation at 419.238.2999.